iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.79

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 162647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.