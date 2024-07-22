iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.79

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.79 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 162647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2,288.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 982.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 351,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 318,783 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,001,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,061,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

