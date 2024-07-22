iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,919 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $59,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,819,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

