iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.51

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.51 and last traded at $103.51, with a volume of 439510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,765,000 after buying an additional 119,028 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 74,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 64.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

