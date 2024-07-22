iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.49

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.49 and last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 38637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $633.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

