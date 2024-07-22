iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IWM traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,084,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,017,930. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

