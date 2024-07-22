iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,849,000 after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,167. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

