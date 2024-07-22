ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Down 0.2%

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51.40 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.68). 2,993,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,393,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.68).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £323.30 million, a P/E ratio of -524.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.15.

In other news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £298.68 ($386.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,050 shares of company stock worth $59,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

