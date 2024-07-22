Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$25.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.20.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IVN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.70. 869,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Delphine Traoré acquired 5,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,249.60. In other news, Director Delphine Traoré bought 5,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 11,810,800 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$205,626,028.00. Insiders sold 12,064,614 shares of company stock worth $210,024,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.