Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2,278.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,760. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

