Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,775,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $557.63. 2,351,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,360. The stock has a market cap of $481.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $543.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

