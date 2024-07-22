Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $629,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,096,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 264,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,682,000 after buying an additional 795,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.81. 7,529,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

