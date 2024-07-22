Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 891,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 356,862 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,950,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 243,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

