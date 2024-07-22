Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.80. The company had a trading volume of 318,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,874. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $87.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.25.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

