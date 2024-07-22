Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $72.69. 5,055,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,965,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.