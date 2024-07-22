Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 360,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,304. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

