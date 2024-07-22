Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.