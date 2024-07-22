Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

FIS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.33. 2,717,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,919. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

