Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $249.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $239.00 to $249.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.50.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.55 on Thursday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $256.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.