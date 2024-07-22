Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $46.32

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00166007 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

