JMP Securities Cuts Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target to $21.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RLAY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,375 shares of company stock worth $354,836. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

