JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 285,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 204,619 shares.The stock last traded at $45.77 and had previously closed at $45.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

