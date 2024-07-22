JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $41.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CALX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Calix Stock Up 2.8 %

Calix stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 1,313,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,846. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calix will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Calix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Calix by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 123.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

