JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

JSR Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get JSR alerts:

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. JSR had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $692.59 million for the quarter.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.