KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 77,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 206,900 shares.The stock last traded at $61.18 and had previously closed at $59.79.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 67,857 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

