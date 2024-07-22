Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

KMB stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

