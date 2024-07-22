Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

