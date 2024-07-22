Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Lowered to $4.70 at HC Wainwright

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.80 to $4.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Largo Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:LGO opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Get Largo alerts:

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Equities analysts expect that Largo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Largo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Largo stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Largo Inc. ( NYSE:LGO Free Report ) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Largo worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.