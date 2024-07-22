Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.2 %

LSCC opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.