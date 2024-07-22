Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $185.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Shares of LEA traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.82. 206,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average is $130.63. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lear by 970.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after buying an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

