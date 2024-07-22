LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,278,000 after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,836,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 1,945,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

