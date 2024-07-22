Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.84

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.77, with a volume of 360639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

