Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Trading Down 3.1%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.51. 5,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 145,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRDA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 212,386.5% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 299,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after purchasing an additional 299,465 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,239,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

