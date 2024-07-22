LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

