LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 24th

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.90.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.