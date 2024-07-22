Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 1.4%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.19 and last traded at $284.12. Approximately 355,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,027,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

