Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.50.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

MDGL opened at $287.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.09. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last 90 days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.