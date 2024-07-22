Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $12,953.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $12,303.90.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $11,392.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. 2,126,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,699. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

