Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VAC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $88.34 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.91.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

