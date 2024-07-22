MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 554919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £290,235.00, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.31.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.