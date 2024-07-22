McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $295.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.82.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.28 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

