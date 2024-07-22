Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.240-11.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Medpace also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.24-11.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $15.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.18. 297,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,393. Medpace has a 52-week low of $227.21 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.16 and a 200 day moving average of $380.20. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $456.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $445.29.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

