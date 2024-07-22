Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.24-11.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $15.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.36. 237,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $405.16 and its 200 day moving average is $380.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.