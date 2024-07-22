Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 412 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total transaction of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $210,944.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total transaction of $211,936.92.

On Thursday, June 20th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $206,824.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.98, for a total value of $203,107.76.

On Thursday, May 30th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.67, for a total value of $194,328.04.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70.

Shares of META traded up $10.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,011,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 938 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 229,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $81,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.33.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

