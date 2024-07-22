MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Stock Price Down 9.5%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 8,898,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,478,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 13.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.