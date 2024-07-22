Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.42

Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.42 and last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 52117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a market cap of $742.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

