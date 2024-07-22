Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.16 and last traded at $112.16. Approximately 40,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 924,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,414,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

