Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 83.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

