Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $188.02 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00047468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,736,249 coins and its circulating supply is 887,373,042 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

