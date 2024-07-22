Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
