Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $69.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth $1,855,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,349,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,768,000 after buying an additional 160,460 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

