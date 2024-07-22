Morgan Stanley Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $41.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.