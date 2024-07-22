Morgan Stanley Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 91

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 92 ($1.19) to GBX 91 ($1.18) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.10) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
